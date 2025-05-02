XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 16,513 Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.12% of Nexalin Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexalin Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexalin Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexalin Technology by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 28,544 shares in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexalin Technology stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. Nexalin Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $23.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 4.60.

Nexalin Technology ( NASDAQ:NXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nexalin Technology had a negative net margin of 3,407.98% and a negative return on equity of 187.59%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Nexalin Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Nexalin Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia.

