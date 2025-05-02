XTX Topco Ltd Sells 42,647 Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,647 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in PDS Biotechnology were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 331.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 9.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 37,142 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

