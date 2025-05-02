XTX Topco Ltd Takes $34,000 Position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 158,244 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 23.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Savara by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Savara by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SVRA opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $562.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. Savara Inc has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $5.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Savara Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

