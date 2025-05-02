XTX Topco Ltd Takes $38,000 Position in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 291.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 42,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HF Foods Group by 110.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in HF Foods Group by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HF Foods Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group Price Performance

Shares of HF Foods Group stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $200.40 million, a PE ratio of -126.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group ( NASDAQ:HFFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. HF Foods Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Foods Group Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.