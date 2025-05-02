XTX Topco Ltd Takes $42,000 Position in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.14% of CXApp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CXApp alerts:

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CXApp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,601 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXApp Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:CXAI opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.06. CXApp Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

CXApp Company Profile

CXApp ( NASDAQ:CXAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. CXApp had a negative return on equity of 281.11% and a negative net margin of 751.90%.

(Free Report)

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CXApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CXApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.