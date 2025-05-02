XTX Topco Ltd Takes $44,000 Position in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZURA. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Zura Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zura Bio by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 65,214 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zura Bio by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Zura Bio from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zura Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Zura Bio stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. Zura Bio Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $100.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.08.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Zura Bio Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

