XTX Topco Ltd Takes $46,000 Position in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Energy Vault by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Vault by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 99,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Vault by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,273,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 177,214 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Vault by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NRGV opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $107.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.73. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $38.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.51 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 73.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Vault news, insider Akshay Ladwa sold 57,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $40,493.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,213,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,668.78. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,132 shares of company stock valued at $128,302. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NRGV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

