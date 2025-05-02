XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in QMMM Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:QMMM)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in QMMM Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:QMMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.21% of QMMM at the end of the most recent quarter.

QMMM Stock Performance

Shares of QMMM opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. QMMM Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

About QMMM

QMMM Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of digital advertising services. It offers interactive design, animation, art-tech and virtual technologies used in commercial campaigns. It has worked with domestic and international banks, real estate developers, amusement parks, international athletic apparel, footwear brands, luxury cosmetic products, and international brands.

