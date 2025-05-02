XTX Topco Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,887 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32,784 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 804.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 110,141 shares in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on ATNM. StockNews.com upgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:ATNM opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $10.24.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).
