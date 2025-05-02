Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for JBHT

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna set a $140.00 target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $148.00 target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $129.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $122.79 and a 1-year high of $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, COO Nicholas Hobbs acquired 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.75 per share, with a total value of $199,916.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 91,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,995.25. This represents a 1.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. National Pension Service acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 167.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.