Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for IFF Q3 Earnings

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ FY2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $77.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.86. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,860. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

