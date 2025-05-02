Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for Evergy Earnings

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Evergy’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EVRG. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.92.

Evergy stock opened at $68.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. Evergy has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $70.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,485,000 after buying an additional 221,086 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,660,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,430,000 after purchasing an additional 128,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,063,000 after purchasing an additional 133,641 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,555,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,818,000 after acquiring an additional 130,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,434,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,376,000 after acquiring an additional 73,066 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

