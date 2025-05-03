10,369 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWL. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $854,287,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,319,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 201,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. FreeGulliver LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 200,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 46,690 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,485,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

IWL stock opened at $139.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $118.75 and a 12 month high of $151.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.99.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

