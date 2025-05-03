109,419 Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 109,419 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 34,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

