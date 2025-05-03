1,100 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by Carlson Capital L.P.

Carlson Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Microsoft comprises about 0.3% of Carlson Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. Sincerus Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $435.28 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $384.93 and a 200 day moving average of $411.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Microsoft from $502.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.77.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

