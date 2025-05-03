138,027 Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 138,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of PureCycle Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %
PCT stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.68.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc bought 619,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $4,996,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,077,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,665,246.44. This represents a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.67% of the company’s stock.
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
