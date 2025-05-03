138,027 Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 138,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of PureCycle Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

PCT stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity

PureCycle Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.32). On average, research analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc bought 619,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $4,996,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,077,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,665,246.44. This represents a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.