185,224 Shares in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 185,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Global Medical REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after buying an additional 25,820 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 712,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 172,171 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 455,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 219,270 shares during the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:GMRE opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $521.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $35.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 8,400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GMRE

Global Medical REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.