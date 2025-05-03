23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908,981 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of 23andMe worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,246,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in 23andMe during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ME stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.19. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68.

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 170.07% and a negative net margin of 183.39%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 23andMe in a report on Saturday, March 22nd.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

