29,246 Shares in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,232,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $50.35.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

