34,273 Shares in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sincerus Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.88 million, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $48.72.

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

