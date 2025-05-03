36,780 Shares in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,780 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 43.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 12,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 30.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FS Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $311.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average is $41.22. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $49.15.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.05 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 16.97%. Research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

