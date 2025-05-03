40,636 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Holistic Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth $231,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of DAUG stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.43. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.22 million, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.45.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.