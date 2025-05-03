46,143 Shares in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Shutterstock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 238.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,632 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSTK opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $585.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.13. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.16 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 130.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSTK. Truist Financial lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

