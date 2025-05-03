55,187 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJAN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the third quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the fourth quarter valued at about $899,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:AJAN opened at $26.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $26.60.
About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026
The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2026 (AJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.
