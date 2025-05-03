55,187 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To January 2026 alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJAN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the third quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the fourth quarter valued at about $899,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AJAN opened at $26.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2026 (AJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To January 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To January 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.