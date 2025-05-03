66,624 Shares in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RXO. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of RXO by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of RXO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RXO by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of RXO by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on RXO from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on RXO from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RXO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

RXO stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. RXO, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $32.82.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

