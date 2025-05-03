81,233 Shares in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 147,803 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 86,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 55,293 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 312.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 257,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 363.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,629,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,951,130.35. This trade represents a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

