99,192 Shares in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 99,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of OP Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $9,170,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in OP Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,494,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,243 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OP Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OPBK opened at $13.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $196.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.54.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OP Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on OP Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OPBK

OP Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.