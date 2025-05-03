ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of ACRES Commercial Realty worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 73.84 and a current ratio of 73.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.56. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.15). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACRES Commercial Realty news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $26,346.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 859,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,322,122. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,004 shares of company stock valued at $545,460. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACR shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

