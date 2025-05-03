Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,911 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.5% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $106,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 243,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,401,000 after acquiring an additional 29,103 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 268,033 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,804,000 after acquiring an additional 15,136 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 200,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,633,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

AMZN stock opened at $189.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

