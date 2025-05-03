Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CARY opened at $20.61 on Friday. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Angel Oak Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

