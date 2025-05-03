APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,751 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in APA by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 608,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 44,937 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in APA by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,479 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in APA by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 461,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 195,319 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.74. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $33.41.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. Equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on shares of APA and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on APA from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on APA from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on APA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.79.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

