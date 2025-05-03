Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,120 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVSE. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,303,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $753,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVSE opened at $53.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $106.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.67. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $56.53.

About Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

