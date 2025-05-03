Barclays Cuts Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $34.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $101.40.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

