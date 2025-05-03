Barclays PLC Acquires 137,130 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 182.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,130 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,346.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,324,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,805 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Shares of IVR opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $480.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21). Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.48%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

