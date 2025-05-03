Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report) by 219.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Freedom were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Freedom alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Freedom during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freedom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Freedom by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Freedom during the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freedom

In related news, CEO Robert Wotczak sold 11,000 shares of Freedom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total transaction of $1,725,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,920. This trade represents a 15.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sergey Lukyanov sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $314,317.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,719,826.26. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,489. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Trading Up 2.7 %

FRHC opened at $145.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.13. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $67.80 and a 52 week high of $164.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%.

Freedom Profile

(Free Report)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.