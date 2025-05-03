Barclays PLC Buys 2,522 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CENX. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 2,889.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,019.17. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENX opened at $17.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.27 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CENX. StockNews.com lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

