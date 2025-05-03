Barclays PLC Buys 31,427 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,427 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of SITE Centers worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $34,297,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,121,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,432,000 after buying an additional 1,879,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,296,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,556,000 after acquiring an additional 675,190 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 802,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 417,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,401,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITC opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 164.10% and a return on equity of 34.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

