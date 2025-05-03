Barclays PLC Buys 38,868 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,868 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,645,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,325,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth $9,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,339,000 after purchasing an additional 507,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,426,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $18.01 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $18.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

