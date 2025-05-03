Barclays PLC Buys 8,718 Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.61% of COMPASS Pathways worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 131,300 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 65,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 23,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $388.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMPS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMPS

About COMPASS Pathways

(Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.