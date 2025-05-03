Barclays PLC Cuts Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,783 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 325.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth $8,381,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 58,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim's Pride Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPC opened at $46.14 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Pilgrim's Pride Increases Dividend

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 32.83%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $6.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Santander assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

About Pilgrim's Pride

(Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

