Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $82.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.86. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $91.72. The firm has a market cap of $455.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.82. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $45.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrim BanCorp from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael G. Huston sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $40,398.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,827.62. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

