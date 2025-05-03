Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 205.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 231.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 68,559 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 27,166 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after acquiring an additional 90,060 shares during the period.

Sila Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:SILA opened at $26.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

