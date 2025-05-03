Barclays PLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Barclays PLC raised its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,514 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5,168.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,880,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,942,000 after buying an additional 3,807,074 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,576,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,469,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 929,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 238,158 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 467,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 168,201 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Laura Shawver sold 49,600 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $556,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,978.66. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,744. This represents a 56.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,541 in the last ninety days. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRY opened at $14.46 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $86.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million. Analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPRY shares. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARS Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

