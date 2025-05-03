Barclays PLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Super Group were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Super Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Super Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Super Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Super Group in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Super Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Super Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NYSE:SGHC opened at $8.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. Super Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 141.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $517.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. Super Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 2.25%. Research analysts predict that Super Group Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Super Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

