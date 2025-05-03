Barclays PLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Transcat worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Transcat by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 8.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Transcat by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.56 and a fifty-two week high of $147.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.04 million, a P/E ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.04.

TRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Transcat from $126.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

