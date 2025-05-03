Barclays PLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Heritage Financial worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,206,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,066,000 after acquiring an additional 465,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 369,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 195,541 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 112,419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 102,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 46,769 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $80,677.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,832.33. This represents a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel sold 7,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $166,400.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,635.96. This trade represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,311 shares of company stock worth $267,473. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $801.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $57.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 64.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HFWA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Heritage Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

