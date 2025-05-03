Barclays PLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,762 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WB. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $12.40.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.77%. Weibo’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

