Barclays PLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Worthington Steel worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Worthington Steel by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WS opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.03. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11.

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.00 million. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Worthington Steel from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

