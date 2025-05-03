Barclays PLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 2,411.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,002 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1,008.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $52.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.55.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

