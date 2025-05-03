Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Barclays PLC raised its position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,036 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of GCM Grosvenor worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GCMG. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 225,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GCM Grosvenor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GCMG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of GCMG stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $14.48.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 101.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,466.67%.

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

